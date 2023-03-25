The Malta rugby national team produced a strong first-half display to overcome Cyprus 41-24 in a FIRA-AER Conference South One clash at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Saturday.

It was a remarkable performance from the rugby national team who provided a fitting finale to coach Damian Neill who was leading the team for the final time on home ground before he steps down from the post after the Games of the Small States of Europe that will be held in Malta next May.

Brendan Dalton was the star of the show for Malta after clinching a hat-trick of tries. The other tries for Malta came from Mark Davey, Luke Watts, Daniel Apsee, and George Perkins while Chris Dudman kicked in the other points from Malta to secure a remarkable victory.

In the first half, it was all Malta with tries on five, 12, and 15 minutes with a Dudman conversion, making it Malta 17-0 on 20 minutes. Brendan Dalton had scored first out wide after a patient build-up. Then Captain Mark Davey scored crashing over after several front foot phases and Luke Watts ran from a quick Harry Collins tap penalty to score under the posts.

