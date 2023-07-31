Malta conceded their second defeat in as many games at the FIBA Under-18 European Championships in Azerbaijan on Monday as they fell to a 63-46 loss against Moldova.

Moldova looked the stronger side throughout but were kept at arm’s length for most of the game but a scrappy Maltese side that fought for every possession nonetheless.

In fact, good defence from either side restricted each other’s offence to a troubled 29% field goal percentage for both. However, Moldova managed to find a way in either way with more than half of their points coming from inside the paint. Malta’s bench had a positive day with 22 points, compared to Moldova’s 16-point bench player scoring.

Adam Azzopardi led Malta’s scoring with Game One’s top scorer Connor James having a particularly quiet game on Monday. Azzopardi scored 13 and managed to grab five rebounds. Isaac Azzopardi followed with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sports...

