Nearly all localities in Malta are more beautiful now than they were two to three decades ago, the Malta Developers Association chief believes.

"Certain localities are more beautiful and others are uglier. But overall, the country looks better than it did," Michael Stivala told Jon Mallia during his podcast show.

Acknowledging his view was not widespread, he said the public was often influenced by the media's anti-development sentiment. This media bias was caused by political reasons or commercial interests, Stivala said.

"Some media even publish a photo of the ugliest building alongside a positive article. There is a movement against the property industry."

Michael Stivala was interviewed by Jon Mallia. Video: Il-Podcast ta’ Jon

Stivala added that while property built from Maltese limestone was aesthetically better, it had become almost impossible to construct buildings in the same manner as stonemasonry was a dying craft.

"We want to train more youths, but how many parents are willing to encurage their children to learn the skill?"

The interview with Stivala is available to Patreon subscribers of Il-Podcast ta’ Jon.