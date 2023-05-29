Athletics is one of the disciplines from which participating countries can win a good portion of medals and Team Malta is heading into the 2023 edition with renewed optimism of tasting great success in track and field competitions.

Athletics Malta has been working hard in the past three years to build a competitive group of athletes that would not only delight the home crowd at the upcoming GSSE but more importantly set their sights on success in more prestigious competitions.

Mario Bonello, Athletics Malta technical director, said that the preparation process adopted this time was different to what the governing body used to do in the past.

“Our approach for this year’s Games has been quite different to the past,” Bonello said.

“In 2020 AM decided to set up a technical committee, headed by myself as Technical Director and Kevin Galea as my assistant, which was tasked with the preparation of the Athletics team for the 2023 GSSE.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt