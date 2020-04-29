Malta is the best-placed country in the European Union to handle the economic consequences of COVID-19, according to a German ratings agency.

Scope Ratings said it had evaluated 63 countries and placed Malta fifth, behind Taiwan, China, Switzerland and Thailand.

The researchers noted various factors in Malta's favour including the balance of payments, the financial surplus, low debt to GDP ratio and the fact that government borrowing was local.

The government noted that the latest report came after reports by ratings agencies Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s who saw a stable outlook for Malta.

The International Monetary Fund also saw Malta as having the least impact from COVID-19 in the EU.