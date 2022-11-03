Malta BNI (Business Network International) is holding its first post-COVID in-person national event to highlight how it is helping its present and future members in generating business referrals.

As the world's leading business referrals organisation, BNI creates billions of euros of opportunities for its members worldwide each year to keep their businesses strong and growing.

Malta BNI is now hosting a national Visitors’ Day on November 4 and is inviting growth-oriented businesses to join this in-person meeting, being held at The Victoria Hotel, in George Borg Olivier Avenue, in Sliema (next to St James Hospital) from 7am to 10am. Parking is available right under the hotel.

Every participant is recommended to allow more time after this morning meeting to meet other prospective business contacts.

Participants will also learn about the tools, training and technology available to BNI members that come with their membership − at no extra cost.

"While many businesses have come to a complete stop during the pandemic, BNI members around the world, and also in Malta, have helped each other along the original and unique BNI concept of ‘Givers’ Gain’. When businesses join BNI’s network, they're instantly surrounded by a supportive and energetic group of like-minded businesses who are there to help every BNI business grow in any environment,” George Bonello, who will be leading Friday’s meeting, said.

“BNI's proven business networking platform provides its members the ideal environment to help them build strong businesses, through business referrals, technology, training, and support.”

“During Friday’s meeting, each participant will have the opportunity to meet several other businesses who are seeking new business contacts either for sales purposes or to make their own business even more efficient and effective…in short an opportunity not to be missed,” Carmel Bonello, Malta BNI chapter mentor, said.

As the world's largest and most successful business referrals organisation, BNI has over 292,000 members who attend one of over 10,800 weekly chapter meetings in more than 70 countries around the globe. In the last 12 months only, BNI members have given over 12.8 million business referrals to each other which generated no less than €19.5 billion.

As places are limited, one can reserve a seat by sending an e-mail to either gbonello@sidroc.com or carmelbonello2020@outlook.com. The meeting fee including breakfast is €16, payable only in cash. It is recommended that all participants bring with them between 50 and 75 business cards as there will be opportunities for direct introductions to other participants.

For more info, go to www.bni.com.