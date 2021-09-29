Malta BNI is holding its 10th Business Briefing event on the mandatory requirements and obligations of the Register of Beneficial Owners on October 6 at noon.

Following that, Malta BNI will also be holding an international business meeting on October 15 at 7am, this time with BNI Prosper-Us chapter based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Both events are free of charge and open to non-BNI members.

The Register of Beneficial Owners is one of the many compliance obligations imposed on companies and other entities in terms of Maltese and EU legislation. The obligation to maintain this register has been applicable since 2018 as part of the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Notwithstanding the importance of this compliance obligation, not everyone may have grasped the importance of being compliant.

Stefan Patrick Gauci will address the BNI Business Briefing on October 6.

“Prepared by Stefan Patrick Gauci, head of business advisory at Integritas Group, this presentation is intended to assist towards a better understanding of the obligations that ought to be adhered to in a financial world where compliance has become a key component. This 30-minute briefing is of interest not only to lawyers, notaries, accountants and auditors, but also to corporate services providers and to persons holding directorship and company secretarial positions,” Malta BNI’s national director David Bullock said.

Headquartered in Malta and with offices in Dubai and Geneva, the Integritas Group provides a variety of services by a team of 35 dedicated professionals assisting a portfolio of Maltese and international clients in corporate matters, trusteeship and fiduciary services, yacht and aircraft registration as well as citizenship by investment and residence by investment services, with primary focus on the Maltese programmes as well as other jurisdictions within the EU and the Caribbean.

A lawyer by profession, Gauci advises the board of directors on the design, development and implementation of policies and procedures that facilitate company processes and business strategies while ensuring compliance with applicable regulatory legislation in the financial services industry.

Approved by the MFSA since 2005, he has served as director, company secretary, MLRO and compliance officer of different regulated entities throughout the past 15 years. He has been a contributor to legal publications and a guest speaker at seminars organised by the Chamber of Advocates and the Malta Institute of Taxation. Since 2014, he has been an assistant visiting lecturer and examiner at the University of Malta.

Malta BNI is also inviting business owners, entrepreneurs and managers responsible for marketing or business development in Malta for a meeting with the 37-strong BNI Prosper-Us Chapter based in Gauteng, Johannesburg, South Africa. Notwithstanding the last months were marked with lockdowns in South Africa, BNI Prosper-Us succeeded in generating new business for its Chapter members.

Launched on February 21, 2014, early in 2017, BNI Prosper-Us chapter was awarded the prestigious BNI Founders Award. Among its members, there are a designer wear, attorneys, jeweller, financial adviser, interior designer, security systems, digital marketing, web and app developer, business coach, relationship coach, maths and science coaching, CPA, and more.

The new president, taking over on October 1, is Greg Seiler as in BNI, every six months, there is a reshuffle of roles within each chapter.

Malta BNI has already held successful international meetings with entrepreneurs and business persons among others from Italy, the US, Cyprus and Finland. It has five chapters in Malta, which currently have open categories for individuals who would bring enthusiasm and integrity to their meetings and increase their respective business. Just one person per professional category is allowed in each chapter.

As an international business referral organisation, BNI today is established in more than 70 countries across the world. Founded in 1986, BNI’s proven business networking platform provides its members with the ideal environment, technology, training, and support to help them build strong businesses.

Malta BNI was set up in 2012 and today it has five active chapters which are regularly meeting to generate business leads and referrals via zoom both locally and internationally.

For the free Malta BNI Business Briefing, register on: https://bit.ly/3AKlEyh while for the free international meeting, enlist on: https://bit.ly/3m3N4cl. For more information about these events, e-mail Carmel Bonello on carmelbonello2020@outlook.com, Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com.