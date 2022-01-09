The pandemic has dramatically increased the speed of change in workforce dynamics. And as advancements in artificial intelligence continue to make rapid progress, leaders and individuals need to focus more on the human element of their business.

Taking these new realities into consideration, Malta BNI has asked performance coach Karl Grech to be the speaker of the next 30-minute business briefing being held on Wednesday, January 19, at noon.

BNI member Karl Grech, a performance coach and leadership trainer

During his presentation, Grech will focus on ‘The Engaging Leader’ by recommending six actions to take in becoming a more engaging leader.

“Engagement starts with the leader. They must empower and inspire their teams. Great leaders value higher engagement levels within their teams, not because it means higher revenue, but because it means their people are happy,” Grech says.

“A most important step in this regard is for them to invest authentically and honestly in their people. After all, it is about the engagement of people. One practical way to do this is by working to develop the emotional intelligence of themselves as leaders and of their teams.”

Grech coaches mid to senior leaders to enhance their ability to connect, influence and inspire others. He helps clients boost leadership and interpersonal skills and grow their confidence by supporting them through coaching. As a coach, he is a sounding board, facilitator, awareness-raiser and supporter.

During a coaching session, he works on developing action plans as well as follow-through committed actions. His mission is to create positive change by helping others seek the best in themselves.

When he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and children, circuit training and embracing traffic as an opportunity to listen to podcasts.

Grech is an associate certified coach (ACC) with the International Coaching Federation (ICF). He is trained in PRISM brain-mapping and Genos emotional intelligence tools, as well as the Lego Serious Play methodology. He graduated with a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in management consulting with the Grenoble Graduate School of Business and achieved a diploma in coaching and mentoring; and a diploma in general management, hospitality studies. He has recently completed a practical programme in the science of well-being.

Held remotely at lunchtime via Zoom, the Malta BNI Business Briefings (BBB) initiative is a series of free-of-charge online brief meetings organised by Malta BNI, a body which forms part of the global Business Networking International (www.bni.com).

Operating on the principle of ‘givers’ gain’ and promoting innovative concepts of business referrals, today BNI has 10,500 chapters with more than 270,000 members.

In 2021, notwithstanding the pandemic, through its innovative systems and core values, BNI members generated more than €14 billion in business transactions.

Free registration for the upcoming business briefing can be done via https://bit.ly/3HBUsEX. For more information about this event, which is free of charge, contact Carmel Bonello carmelbonello2020@outlook.com, David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com or Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com.