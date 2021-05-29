Malta BNI is holding its seventh Business Briefing event on GDPR regulations with the aim of deciphering and introducing this subject to SMEs. This was stated by Malta BNI’s national director David Bullock.

Most SMEs are still not aware of the need for compliance with GDPR regulations and their implications. Whereas SMEs can possess much expertise in their particular lines of business, most SMEs have much less experience of this legal aspect. Even more, some of their managements think they cannot afford to reduce their focus on their own businesses, especially now that economies seem to be regaining their strengths and appetite after months dominated by negativities resulting from a worldwide pandemic.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is probably the toughest privacy and security law in the world. Though it was drafted and passed by the European Union, it imposes obligations onto organisations anywhere in the world, so long as they target or collect data related to EU citizens.

Put into effect on May 25, 2018, GDPR is a legal framework that sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals who live in the EU. This relatively new data privacy and security law includes hundreds of pages’ worth of new requirements for organisations, whether they are institutions, commercial organisations or NGOs.

These are set according to seven key principles which are lawfulness, fairness and transparency; purpose limitation; data minimisation; accuracy; storage limitation; integrity and confidentiality (security); and accountability – all set to respect the confidentiality, privacy and dignity of the individual.

At the same time, the GDPR levies harsh fines against those who violate its privacy and security standards, with penalties that can reach tens of millions of euros.

During the 30-minute briefing, Alex Micallef will deliver a GDPR overview to help SMEs understand the basics of this law and to encourage them to seek professional advice from GDPR-licenced advisers to determine what parts of this law apply most to them. This session will be divided into three parts: data protection principles, data subject rights and a practical implementation of GDPR.

At the end of this event, which is free of charge, there will be a short question-and-answer session. Participants are also asked to send any questions they may have before this session so Micallef can address them during the business briefing.

In his 30-year career, Micallef has gained an in-depth knowledge of various sectors including engineering, ICT, automobile industry, public and private administrations, banking and electronic money.

In 2015, he started Twenty-two Seven, where now he is using the experience gained to provide consultancy services, ICT solutions, system support and develop bespoke applications. He is also PQed by MFSA and holds the post of an executive director with an electronic money institution.

To register for this free Malta BNI Business Briefing on June 2 at noon, register on: https://bit.ly/34iWto1

For more information about this event, e-mail Carmel Bonello carmelbonello2020@outlook.com, Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com.