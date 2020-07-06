The National Book Council has released the official poster of the Malta Book Festival 2020, which will be held between Wednesday, November 11 and Sunday, November 15 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

The illustrations of this year’s poster are by Moira Scicluna Zahra and Mark Scicluna, while the graphic design by Steven Scicluna. The three are household names when it comes to book illustrations among other work, and have illustrated and designed many book covers in Malta and abroad. This year’s poster features famous book characters, like Sherlock Holmes, Little Red Riding Hood and a dog dressed up as the cat in one of Dr Seuss’s books.

The NBC will also be retaining an extended exhibition space for this year’s MBF, which will include a hall dedicated to booksellers and NGOs, and various activity areas for the many book presentations, discussions, launches and cultural activities that will be taking place. The programme of activities will be released in September and will be posted in print form to all households in Malta and Gozo. In the coming weeks the NBC will also be revealing the name of all foreign guests, including a renowned author as this year’s special guest.

The Malta Book Festival will be inaugurated with a private ceremony on Tuesday, November 10, when the winners of the Terramaxka Prize for children and adolescents’ books published in 2019 will be announced. The evening activities will open on Wednesday, November 11 with the main conference of the festival, which this year will focus on the experience of being translated abroad. School children will be able to visit the festival every weekday morning. They will be treated to a special programme of cultural and fun activities that is being prepared for them, including theatre pieces, readings and meetings with writers.

The NBC is following closely all latest COVID-19 measures by the Government so as to provide a safe experience for everyone visiting the Festival.

Prospective exhibitors that have not yet applied for their stand, can do so from here. Deadline for applications is Friday, August 14 at noon.

Members of the public can follow updates on the festival on the Facebook page of the National Book Council and the 2020 Malta Book Festival FB event page and on the website.