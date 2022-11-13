The 2022 Malta Book Festival’s cultural programme features more than 100 major events aimed at the public, children and their families, and publishing industry professionals, such as book launches, book presentations, performances, workshops and conferences.

A number of events target the main stakeholders of the National Book Council (NBC) – publishers, authors, translators, editors, illustrators, graphic designers. The NBC aims at strengthening professional networks while increasing opportunities for the creative community. All events are free of charge, but some of these sessions require a registration.

Literary Speed-Dating

The Literary Speed Dating event on November 26 will give a unique opportunity to book a 15-minute one-to-one meeting with a number of publishing professionals in a private setting. The event appeals to wheover is looking for advice to take the first step to publishing, or to pitch a book with a publisher. The professionals available for an individual meeting include John Boyne’s agent Simon Trewin; book editor Elizabeth Cortis; poet laureate Nadia Mifsud; illustrator and art-director Gattaldo; co-founder and publisher at Praspar Press Kat Storace; literary translator Jen Calleja; and prize-winning author and translator Antoinette Borg. Registrations are now open via https://nbcmalta.simplybook.it/v2/.

A hotspot for illustrators and graphic designers

Alongside the exhibitors’ stand, the festival will host the exhibition From Illustration to Book, a collaboration between the National Book Council and Arts Council Malta (ACM).

The exhibition provides a showcase for illustrators and graphic designers working in and around the publishing industry, where visual arts and literature work hand in hand.

As part of the exhibition programme, ACM will be organising a number of ‘Meet the Artist’ sessions. The first session will be held on November 23 with author Trevor Żahra, followed by another on November 24 with the Malta Community of Illustrators. On Saturday 26, publishers Chris Gruppetta (Merlin Publishers) and Joseph Mizzi (Klabb Kotba Maltin) will be ACM’s special guests, while on November 27, it will be illustrators Marisa Attard and Matt Stroud’s turn.

The NBC aims at strengthening professional networks while increasing opportunities for the creative community

The Malta Community of Illustrators will also be organising their first official meet-up event and launching their second volume of their Annual.

Self-publishing: Contribute with your publishing experience

Some self-published authors have chosen to be at the MFCC among the exhibitors showcasing and selling their books. A discussion will be held targeting this segment of the publishing world, titled ‘Self Publishing: A Focus on Quality’.

Writers who decide to self-publish often think they have to do everything on their own. For a self-published book to be taken seriously, it needs to meet the same high standards held by traditional publishing houses.

This panel will discuss the route to self-publishing and how industry professionals can ensure a high-quality publication. Author John Bonello will be moderating the discussion with editor Elizabeth Cortis, proofreader Dwayne Ellul and illustrator and designer Julian Mallia.

Confessions of a Literary Agent: Is Malta ready for one?

Veteran literary agent Simon Trewin will hold a keynote speech reflecting on the role of the agent in maximising an author’s potential from a creative and a business perspective. The transition the global publishing world has gone through since the early 1990s will be looked at, with an idea in mind to gather local perspectives to help establish a literary agency in Malta.

Having worked with a host of international bestselling authors, including John Boyne, across books, film, theatre and digital, Trewin will talk about the agent’s role and answer questions from prospective authors, published authors or individuals looking to embark on a career in publishing.

Attendance is by registration via https://ktieb. org.mt.

Live illustration workshop for children

Gattaldo, the illustrator of this year’s Malta Book Festival poster and the author of the children’s book Fearless, will give a one-off one-hour illustration workshop session for children aged seven to 12. Since the number of participants is limited to 20, one has to register for a spot. All materials will be provided.

Travelling Maltese poetry

During the award-giving ceremony of the Doreen Micallef National Poetry Contest on November 25, the National Book Council will announce the details of its collaboration with Modern Poetry in Translation, the UK poetry magazine that showcases the best of contemporary world poetry. Through this collaboration, a focus section in the 2023 issue for Maltese poetry in English translation will be published.

More details on submissions, regulations and deadlines will be outlined during the event.

The Malta Book Festival is the largest and most extensive celebration of the book culture in Malta. It runs between November 23 and 27 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali during the following hours: on November 23 and 24 from 9am to 1pm and 5.30 to 9pm; on the 25th from 9am to 1pm and 5.30 to 10pm; on the 26th from 9.30am to 10pm, and on the 27th from 9.30am to 8pm.

The full programme of events is available at https://ktieb.org.mt/the-2022-malta-book-festival/. For the latest updates, follow the National Book Council website, the NBC Facebook page and the Malta Book Festival 2022 Facebook event page.