Twenty-nine projects are to receive funding through the 2022 Malta Book Fund, with adjudicators noting the high standard of submissions received this year.

A total of 79 applicants sought a slice of the €120,000 National Book Council fund for their publication or translation project.

The adjudication board, which was comprised of Simone Inguanez, Mario Aquilina, Mario Thomas Vassallo and Katryna Storace, awarded several of the successful applicants more than the minimum 60 marks required to be eligible for funding.

The winning projects were chosen according to a set of established criteria, including the cultural and educational value of the project, and the engagement with the publishing market and target audience.

All grants awarded may support up to 100 per cent of the proposed project up to a maximum of €5,000 for all grants except the Book Translation Pitch Grants, which may support up to a maximum of €500 per proposal.

Of the €120,000 total budget, €50,000 was allocated to grants for new books, €10,000 for Grants for new editions of out-of-print works, €55,000 for translation grants and €5,000 for book translation pitch grants.

Successful applicants will sign a contract allowing for an 18-month period from the date of signing to publish the book.

The list of the projects funded, alongside the beneficiary and the total amount granted, may be viewed online.