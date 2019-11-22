The Malta BOV ePremier League got under way on Thursday evening when the first qualifier of this brand new tournament was played.

Registrations for Gamers to subscribe for this competition were open until Thursday and once they closed at 7pm the first qualifiers were played.

A total of 84 players have registered to take part in the first qualifier as they battled it out for the three qualifying spots for the BOV ePremier League.

The qualification phase of the BOV ePremier League will continue in the next weeks with the second qualifier scheduled for November 28 while on December 5 the third qualifying session will be held.

On December 9 the fourth and final qualifier will be held from which the complete list of participants will be confirmed.

The inaugural Malta BOV ePremier League is officially licensed EA event after an historic agreement was struck between the Malta FA and Electronic Arts (EA).

The agreement between the Malta FA and Electronic Arts is a milestone for local esports as it gives local EA SPORTS FIFA 20 players the opportunity to further their careers while representing one of the 14 clubs in the BOV Premier League, the country’s flagship football competition.

The tournament will be based on the FUT version of “FIFA 20”. Players will compete on the PS4 console in the duration of the event.