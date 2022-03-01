The Malta Boxing Federation has taken a strong stance over the Russian invasion of the Ukraine as the local governing body announced that it would not participate in fights or championships that will be held in Russia or Belarus.

“In the light of the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus, the Malta Boxing Federation must make its position clear,” the Malta Boxing Federation said in a statement.

“The MBF stands with the people of the Ukraine. We stand with the Klitschko Brothers, we stand with Oleksandr Usyk, we stand with Vasiliy Lomachenko. Until the global situation is resolved our Federation will be boycotting any and all events involving Russia or Belarus.”

The Malta Boxing Federation enjoys a great relationship with the Klitschko brothers.

A few years ago Vladimir Klitschko travelled to Malta for a short holiday during which he spent a few hours training with Maltese boxers in the federation’s gym.

