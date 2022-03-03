As the world is still recovering from the collective shock associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, individuals all over the world have rallied to Ukraine’s call for assistance.

Wladimir Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion has been a close friend to the Malta Boxing Federation over the years.

Wladimir, together with his brother Vitali — also a former heavyweight champion of the world, and the major of Kyiv – chose to take up arms to defend their home, their people and the very existence of their nation.

In response to their urgent requests for assistance, the Malta Boxing Federation is calling for financial and physical donations to support the victims in Ukraine.

