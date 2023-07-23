While hockey has been around since British occupation in Malta, the sport has remained active as a small but tight-knit community that, like every other sport, is aiming to grow. The Malta National Team will be out to challenge for the next step at this year’s European Championships where Malta are currently in Division Three.

Malta’s hockey National Team left the island on Saturday, headed for Skierniewice in Poland to play in Pool A consisting of Gibraltar, Lithuania, Croatia, Serbia, and hosts Poland.

Speaking to the Times of Malta ahead of the tournament which takes place between Monday and next Saturday, new National Team coach Chris Attard believes he has the best squad available.

“We chose the best players that we could pick,” Attard said, “The local league and the association, in general, are a smaller community compared to the other countries we’ll be facing.

“Most of the countries have a higher rating but we’ll still be looking to play our own game and giving our best.”

