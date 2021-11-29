Updated 12.30pm with Gozo Channel warning

The meteorological office warned on Monday of very strong north winds that will turn into gale-force winds by the evening.

The harsh weather conditions have seen Virtu Ferries cancel its Tuesday morning trips to Sicily, while the Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Ferries Gozo both cancelled all their Monday trips.

At around noon, the Gozo Channel also warned it might cancel some of its evening trips. Its ferries are currently travelling between Ċirkewwa and Mġarr by going around Comino.

The Gozo Channel still braved the seas on Monday, as both fast ferries cancelled all trips. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The wind picked up just days after a flash flood on Thursday, when Civil Protection Department officials saved at least 15 people in a few hours.

Meteorologists at the Malta International Airport are meanwhile warning that Monday morning's very strong west southwest winds will gradually increase to northwesterly gale-force winds until at least midnight.

The temperature is expected to drop from 16°C to 11°C throughout the day, and the wind is expected to remain strong on Tuesday. The met office is forecasting force eight west-northwest wind that will drop to force six later in the day.

The wind picked up just days after flash floods on Thursday. Photo taken on Monday by Chris Sant Fournier.