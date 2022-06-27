Temperatures are set to rise to a high of 38°C this week, with the met office in Luqa warning this means it will feel like 40°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the office's forecast, Monday's high of 36°C (which feels like 38°C), will increase to 38°C midweek, and drop to 37°C by Saturday.

The UV index will fluctuate between 10 and a high 11 all week.

A UV index reading of 11 or more translates into an extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Health experts advise people to wear UV-blocking sunglasses, sunscreen, a hat and protective clothing. People should also reduce their time in the sun and avoid it between 10 am and 2 pm.

The country is currently experiencing a wave of sizzling temperatures after a heat dome settled across the country on Thursday, bringing elevated temperatures for at least four days.

Last week the authorities urged people to:

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Drink plenty of water to replace fluids lost through sweating and eat more cold food such as salads.

Avoid dehydrating liquids. Alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks can make the situation worse.

Wear light loose-fitting clothing.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day - either opt for indoor physical activity or carry out your physical activity in the morning when it is coolest.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Look out for vulnerable or elderly neighbours, family or friends who may be isolated and unable to care for themselves and make sure they are able to keep cool.