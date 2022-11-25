Malta can expect buckets of rain on Saturday followed by gale-force northeasterly winds on Sunday, as the country prepares for a four-day streak of wet and windy weather.

Meteorologists are forecasting several days of poor weather starting from this weekend, as a low-pressure weather system moves from western Europe over the central Mediterranean.

The Malta International Airport’s weather station is forecasting windy weather and from Saturday through to Tuesday, with showers stretching into Wednesday even as the wind speeds die down.

Things will get especially blustery on Sunday, when north-easterly winds are expected to rise in speed to reach force 8 on the Beaufort Scale. Force 8 winds reach speeds of 34-40 knots and are considered to be gale-force winds.

While MIA forecasts do not include precipitation calculations, other meteorological forecasters are warning that they expect huge amounts of rain to fall on Malta during the weekend.

Weather application Windy is forecasting around 6mm of rain on Saturday morning and afternoon, while Windfinder.com believes Malta can expect even more rain than that: as of Friday morning, it was forecasting over 10mm of rain to fall on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Even the BBC’s weather forecasters are preparing their raincoats: Malta, Sicily and the central Mediterranean can expect to see some “torrential rainfall” on Saturday, they have warned.