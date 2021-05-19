Passengers on Malta's buses can now travel using contactless bank cards, smartphones or smartwatches, part of a process aimed at making public transport more efficient.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said contactless payment will be accepted on all 400 bus routes. People will be charged the same fare as those using cash - €1.50 in winter and €2.00 in summer.

It will still be cheaper to touch in using a tallinja card, which has reduced fares depending on the type of card issued.

“This contactless payment system will continue to raise the quality of service for both those who already travel regularly by bus a well as for those who use it less often,” Borg said.

Promotion of contactless payment on all Malta Public Transport buses Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

He said that he hopes it will encourage more people to use alternative means of transport and deter cash payments.

“It also reduces the spread of cash money from one person to another, as throughout the pandemic more people have felt comfortable using digital transactions and we are proactive in introducing advanced technology that adopts this method as well,” he added.

Konrad Pulé, Malta Public Transport General Manager said that cashless payment is a "fundamental element in our customer experience strategy".

“When we introduced the Tallinja Card in 2015 it was a first for Malta, and it quickly became the most popular way to pay for your ticket," he said.

"With the new contactless system on board our buses, those passengers who prefer to pay for individual tickets will also be able to experience quicker and more efficient boarding when travelling by bus."

Contactless payment was introduced through a collaboration between Malta Public Transport, Bank of Valletta and Visa.