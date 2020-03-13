The European Commission last week issued the Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025 under the stewardship of Commis­­sioner Helena Dalli.

Gender equality can be achieved if every person has access to the same opportunities and is treated fairly in different stages of their lives, including making career choices free of stereotypical pressures, sharing of time dedicated to family care and household work, and opportunity for career progression.

The MBB (Maltese Business Bureau) is cautious on specific actions earmarked by the Commission strategy. With regards to the implementation of the Work-life Balance Directive, the MBB believes EU member states should make use of a policy mix according to their respective national requirements.

Gender equality in leadership positions should continue to be driven by voluntary actions based on investing in talent and promoting fairness at the workplace. More investment in the sharing of best practices would also be useful for companies to showcase how more inclusion and diversity brings about more new ideas and innovative approaches.