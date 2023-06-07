A forum to promote business links between Malta and Morroco has been held in the latter's capital, Rabat.

It was organised by Trade Malta and addressed by Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who said that Malta and North Africa have a lot in common and this helps for more business collaboration.

Borg pointed out that Malta was one of the first EU countries with a partnership strategy with Africa, including the Maghreb region.

Malta, he said, recognised the strategic importance of Morocco and the economic and political stability it enjoyed, which was why the government was seeking better business exchanges.

Present for the forum was a Maltese trade delegation of more than 30 people from various sectors