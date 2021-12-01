Claire Pisani has won the third edition of the Malta Businesswoman of the Year Awards, in appreciation of her exceptional role in supporting finance, manufacturing and supply operations for TEVA Pharmaceuticals (Malta) as vice president.

HSBC, which organises the event, said her tenacity and determination were vital in supporting operational leaders in 26 sites by developing strategic and operational plans. The sites produced 60 billion tablets supplying markets within the EU, USA, and Asia, with a revenue of USD$5 billion.

Krystle Penza was handed the Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020 for inspirational leadership she demonstrated during her 15 years of experience in fashion brands, brand management, distribution, wholesale, retail and franchising. When she first started her business Mvintage, she was the acting salesperson, accountant, operations and product manager, striving to ensure that her product line, which is inspired by local cultural values, meets the highest standards.

The Sustainability Role Model Award 2020 was presented to Dr Roberta Lepre for her contributions to the community. Established in 2007, her boutique firm Weave Consulting, has been built on the pillars of equality and diversity. Over the years, and following successful completion of various projects, Weave Consulting has evolved to offer corporate service responsibility (CSR) services. Today, under her leadership, the company offers fully fledged services in the area of corporate sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting.

The Company Award for Excellence in the Promotion of Women in Business 2020 was given to Grant Thornton Malta for the firm’s commitment towards empowering women in business. More than 58% of the 120-strong team at Grant Thornton Malta is made up of women and the company is committed towards building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

HSBC Bank launched the “Malta Businesswoman of the Year Awards” in 2018 to help promote and recognise the excellence of women who have achieved significant success in business.

The awards, which are also supported by Farsons Group and Nestlé Malta, aim to emphasise how these successful women can serve as an inspiration and encouragement for other women to achieve gender equality within the private sector.

The awards night was held under the patronage of President George Vella.