Cain Attard announced himself to Belenenses with a first-half goal in his Portuguese debut on Sunday.

The Malta international has been given the nod to start for the second-tier side as they host Famalicao, a top-flight team in the first round of the domestic League Cup.

The former Birkirkara captain, whom he left this summer to embark in Portugal, scored a brilliant volley from the edge of the area to put his team ahead.

More details on SportsDesk.