The government has "expressed its serious concern" on the violent escalation over the past days in East Jerusalem and the launch of rockets into Israel from Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs said it has been closely monitoring developments in Palestine and expressed "its serious concern" on the violent escalation over the past days.

"The Ministry calls on all sides to take immediate and urgent action to de-escalate tensions, and cease the violence. The Ministry expresses its condolences to the families of the victims, including civilian casualties and recalls the right of the Palestinians not to be deprived of their homes in East Jerusalem. Malta reiterates its full support to a two-state solution in the Middle East," the statement read.

The Israel's army said on Tuesday that it had hit 130 "military targets" in Gaza, killing 15 "Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives" in retaliatory strikes after Palestinian militant groups launched a flurry of rockets towards Israel.

Tensions in Jerusalem have flared since Israeli riot police clashed with Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the city's worst disturbances since 2017.