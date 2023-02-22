The Netherlands women’s team concluded their first part of their 2023 World Cup preparations with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Austria, at the National Stadium.
Under the guidance of Andries Jonkers, the Dutch launched their 2023 appointments with a training camp in Malta which included a series of two games against the Austrians.
For the Netherlands, ranked 8th in the world, this is a preparation for this summer’s World Cup which will see them face defending champions the United States in their Group A commitment.
