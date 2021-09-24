This week young Maltese waterpolo players have the opportunity to watch one of the greatest teams in the world as Champions League winners Pro Recco are currently in Malta for a short training camp at the Neptunes WPSC pool in St Julian’s.

Pro Recco are regarded as one of the best teams in the waterpolo scene with a staggering 48 titles won, which include nine Champions League titles and 33 Italian championship crowns.

They are the current European champions, after defeating Olympiacos in the final last June, and have some of the world’s best players such as Italy captain Pietro Figlioli, formerly on the books of Sliema ASC, Montenegrin scorer Aleksandar Ivovic and Francesco di Fulvio just to name a few.

Club president Maurizio Felugo said that he was delighted to have finally realised the idea of bringing the team to Malta and has no doubt that the camp will be the perfect preparation to launch their club’s assault for major honours this season.

