Athletics Malta are set for a prestigious appointment this afternoon when it will host the European Championship for Small States at the Matthew Micallef St John athletics track in Marsa.

Today, Malta will be up against 16 other countries, namely Gibraltar, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, San Marino and Vatican City, in what is considered as one of the major track and field competitions to be organised in Malta with around 350 athletes taking part.

A special guest for this year’s CSSE in Malta is European Athletics president Dobromir Karamarinov who highlighted the importance of these Games for the governing body.

“The European Championship for Small States is a very good project that was in initiated here in Malta in 2016,” Karamarinov told the Times of Malta.

“For athletes who are coming from small countries these Games provide a great opportunity to compete at a high-level competition.

