The Opposition's spokesman on health has called for vigilance in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Stephen Spiteri in a statement observed that several countries including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, were warning of some form of lockdown amid fears of a second wave of the virus.

In Malta, there should be stronger appeals for the recommendations of the health authorities to be observed, especially in big gatherings, he said.

It would be irresponsible of the government and the prime minister if they continued to insist on business as usual when the virus was still around.

They should be careful to ensure that the good results achieved in the past few months were not wasted, Spiteri said.