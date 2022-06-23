Malta international waterpolo player Stevie Camilleri has reached an agreement to join Serie A1 club Catania, the Italian side announced in a statement.

It has been more than 14 years now that the prolific waterpolo goalscorer has been plying his trade in Italy and Camilleri has now decided to extend further his career abroad by reaching an agreement to join Catania.

“The Catania Nuoto of the future is starting to take shape, and does it from a diamond tip, the striker and current captain of the Maltese national team Steven Camilleri,” the Italian club said in a statement.

“The Maltese player, who knows the Italian championship very well, has collected great success over the years in both the Serie A1 and A2, scoring around 800 goals in the two categories.

“In the last two years, Camilleri has been playing with Muri Antichi in the Serie A2, but his history in Italy and in particular in the top series of the Italian national waterpolo starts from afar and more precisely from Bogliasco (2008-14 A1 series), then moving on to two other companies Ortigia (2015-17 series A1) and AS Roma Swimming (2017-20 A2-A1).”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta