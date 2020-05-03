An innovative medical online platform has marked its 100th consultation, with its proponents hailing it as a revolutionary application within the local healthcare industry.

Tabib.mt is being described as Malta’s answer to healthcare challenges and one that is positioned to go well beyond anything the country has seen before.

With over 30 doctors across different specialisations, Tabib.mt is a healthcare tech company that offers a simple and easy platform for patients to engage with their doctors.

Launched in late March, originally in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tabib.mt provides the opportunity for patients to visit a practitioner while at the same time not exposing themselves to the dangers of contagion in a waiting room.

Renowned pediatrician Prof. Victor Grech was among the first to endorse Tabib.mt: “Telehealth is something we have seen flourish in other countries.

“The conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic measures meant we needed to quickly catch up with this trend. Tabib.mt offers a fast, smart and easy platform to increase patient contact where it matters. This is not a replacement for physical consultations, but I find it an important add-on that strengthens the doctor-patient relationship.

“Teleworking and virtual consultation has, after all, become routine, so why not this as well?”