The Social Assistance Secretariat (SAS) of the Malta Catholic Action is organising the Week of Sacrifice between the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows on March 31 and Good Friday on April 7.

The theme chosen for this year’s campaign is ‘Do not turn away’, which is an excerpt from the Gospel of St Matthew: “Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you.” (Mt. 5, 42). This theme encourages people to be messengers of hope and a source of assistance to those in need.

The Week of Sacrifice aims to raise awareness among the Maltese and to also help them feel responsible for the people who are suffering, especially for those who are financially poor.

SAS is appealing to the generosity of the public to be able to continue supporting the needy, with the number of requests for assistance continuously on the rise.

Its services include emotional, social and financial support and assistance in cases of emergency; and counselling and personalised help provided by the social workers to help people gain skills and become more independent.

SAS also organises training and formation sessions in order to continue strengthening the work of volunteers in the community and in parishes and to also raise awareness about the importance of social justice.

SAS has its own fleet of minibuses with a tail lift, which are used to transport the elderly and people with special needs who are not able to leave their home without adequate transportation. This service is especially important for those people living alone.

SAS is also responsible for a number of social projects, such as humanitarian aid and basic services provided to homeless and poor people at the Pier Giorgio Frassati Centre in Qormi and Regina Pacis, which is a temporary social accommodation in Balzan.

The Week of Sacrifice is supported by the Archdiocese of Malta and the collection held during Sunday masses during that week will go towards the above causes. A number of government departments and schools are also participating in this fundraising campaign.

Personal donations can be made directly to the Social Assistance Secretariat.

With these donations, SAS intends to continue working with people in need and to continue to strengthen the value of social justice in Maltese society.