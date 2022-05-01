Eighteen years ago today, Malta wrote a new page in its history, becoming a member of the European Union.

On the stroke of midnight on May 1, 2004, the country came together and celebrations erupted with a light show over Grand Habour, as it became one of the bloc's newest members together with Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland and Slovenia.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, as well as a number of Nationalist MPs, took to social media on Sunday to commemorate the date.

“18 years ago, I was standing in Valletta (with what felt like the entire country) staring across the sea in our Grand Harbour as we counted down the minutes & seconds until Malta joined together with Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia joined the European Union as Member States,” Metsola wrote.

"I will never forget that huge crowd awash with the understanding of unbridled possibility, hope and belief in the future. A sense of homecoming, of victory in the potential of our people, of relief - feelings shared by millions across Europe."

Years later, she noted, people in Ukraine and countries in the Western Balkans - Moldova and Georgia - are now looking to Europe with a sense of hope and unity.

"I want people to believe as we did - because we knew then, as we know now, that the future is Europe," she said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also took to social media to celebrate.

"An achievement for all Maltese and Gozitans, now and for future generations."

Former Opposition leader, Simon Busuttil, now secretary-general of the EPP group in the European Parliament also recalled the occasion.

Malta's embarked on its mission to join the EU in 1990, when then Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami submitted a formal application for membership. This was suspended when Alfred Sant took office in 1996 and reactivated after the Nationalist Party won the 1998 election.

Tough negotiations with the union followed and a referendum was held on March 8, 2003, with the majority voting in favour of membership.

On April 16, 2003, Fenech Adami signed the European Union accession treaty in Athens, sealing the deal which became official on the following May 1.