Malta international basketball player Samuel Deguara is known worldwide for his size as a centre. The 7’7 player who now plies his trade in Taiwan has been Malta’s go-to under the hoop and a necessity for teams, particularly in Asia.

On Wednesday however, Deguara had another testimonial to show as former NBA champion Dwight Howard featured him on his socials.

The Instagram video captioned “This is what I was dealing with in Taiwan” showed Deguara exclusively, while saying that the Malta centre had ‘made him look short’.

The 6’11 former US international and Deguara had crossed swords when they both played in Taiwan’s T1 League last season.

