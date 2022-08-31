Malta international Danika Galea will be linking up with women’s National team coach Angela Adamoli as she joins Elite Basket Roma from Depiro BC.

The 17-year-old centre was one of the standout players for the Mtarfa side last season despite her young age, and this resulted in her first call-up to the National team last summer as Malta took a bronze medal at the FIBA Small Countries Games in Cyprus.

While Galea’s debut in the senior tournament was as a rotational player, averaging 2.3 points and rebounds throughout the Games, her first impression on the court left its mark on numerous teams, sources telling the Times of Malta that interest was high among Italian teams.

The victor of this race for her signature was eventually Malta National team coach Adamoli’s side, where she herself was announced as the club’s mentor in July.

