Malta international Josephine Grima has moved to Luxol Basketball Club, the club announced on Sunday. The centre, who has played abroad in Italy and France amongst others for a number of seasons, leaves Starlites after a successful season, pre-COVID-19 stoppage of the league.

The club expressed its enthusiasm after bringing over the veteran player saying that: “Josephine brings with her extensive experience with over 10 years playing as a professional basketball player overseas”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta