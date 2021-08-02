Malta international Josephine Grima has moved to Luxol Basketball Club, the club announced on Sunday. The centre, who has played abroad in Italy and France amongst others for a number of seasons, leaves Starlites after a successful season, pre-COVID-19 stoppage of the league.
The club expressed its enthusiasm after bringing over the veteran player saying that: “Josephine brings with her extensive experience with over 10 years playing as a professional basketball player overseas”.
