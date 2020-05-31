This year, the Gabriel Caruana Foundation (GCF) is participating in the 2020 extraordinary edition of Buongiorno Ceramica. During the month of May, the Associazione Italiana Città della Ceramica organises the international festival Buongiorno Ceramica.

Gabriel Caruana and his kiln. Photo: Gabriel Caruana Foundation Archives

The foundation participated in this event in 2016 (De-Form | Re-Form) and in 2017 (Art to Ware). In 2016 the foundation was the first international partner to collaborate on this event. The following year the AiCC opened the festival to other participating countries.

For this year’s extraordinary edition the GCF is sharing videos, photos and information about contemporary ceramic artists, contemporary ceramic designers, ceramics in public spaces and ceramics in public collections on its online platforms (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

The foundation is presenting works by Gabriel Car­uana, Antoine Paul Camilleri, Mario Sammut, Sina Farrugia, Paul Scerri, Tony Briffa, Sue Mifsud, Joseph Agius and Victor Agius. The participating artists have taken this opportunity to send in videos of their studios, their work and their ceramic practice.

Mario Sammut - Collaboration

For the first time, public art has been documented through an initiative developed by local non-governmental organisation ACT who have mapped and documented ceramic sculptures found in public spaces in Malta and Gozo. This forms part of ACT’s strategy Arts in Public Spaces which aims to create more awareness on temporary and ephemeral arts that are accessible to all.

The foundation is also collaborating with Fondazzjoni Kreattività, who have taken the initiative to display in video format the contemporary ceramic art found in their collection and how Gabriel Caruana and his legacy influenced the creation of these works.

A short video clip about Gabriel Caruana using footage from past interviews has been produced by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation, introducing viewers to his work, as well as The Mill and its permanent ceramic collection. This virtual exhibition also serves to start celebrating The Mill’s 30th anniversary in June 2020.

Gabriel at Ceramic Studio in 1982.

The festival has been online since May 16 on the foundation’s social media platforms: YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The foundation is also encouraging readers to participate in Buongiorno Ceramica by taking a selfie with a contemporary ceramic artwork or original designware and tagging #selfieceramico and @gabrielcaruanafoundation on Instagram or Facebook. A lucky winner will win a publication of Gabriel Caruana: Ceramics (Libria publishers). The selfies will be shared on the foundation’s social media platforms.

More information can be found on www.gabrielcaruanafoundation.org and the GCF Facebook page.

Exhibit by Tony Briffa