The Malta Chamber of Commerce has called for a "government-wide" lobbying register, after new Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia said he planned to implement one for his department.

Dr Farrugia announce on Sunday that his office would begin logging the meetings his ministry has with different lobbyists and stakeholders under a new Transparency Register.

In a statement, the Chamber said this positive action “ought to be made a Government-wide requirement for all the administration.”

The Chamber said that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s actions on good governance shows they “were on the same page” on this issue.

“The Chamber welcomes the subject of Good Governance being given its much deserved attention by the prime minister’s cabinet, which was in turn supplemented by the establishment of a committee focusing on this matter,” the Chamber said.

The Chamber published a paper last week that highlighted 60 reforms the government could make to restore Malta’s reputation and credibility.

Dr Abela has pledged that his government would set up a special Cabinet Committee that would develop new ideas in pursuit of good governance.

Former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana. Picture: Matthew Mirabelli

The Chamber also weighed in on Monday’s resignation of the Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, saying that it reflected how, “our country’s leaders must be kept accountable to the highest level of standards.” They added that the action was, “very well received.”

The Chamber also praised the actions and statements from the new Environment and Planning Minister Dr Aaron Farrugia and the Interior Minister Byron Camilleri.

Mr Camilleri called yesterday for all allegations to be investigated regarding ex-Assistant Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, and his connections to Yorgen Fenech.

Mr Valletta had gone to a Chelsea football match with Mr Fenech when the business magnate had already been identified as a person of interest in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.