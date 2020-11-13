The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry on Friday called on all employers in Malta to actively consider remote working for all their employees who are able to work from home.

In a statement, it said it felt compelled to call for utmost care and responsibility by all, not least employers, in the interest of everyone’s health and wellbeing.

It noted that although there have been a number of recoveries registered in the past days, the spread seemed to be happening at a consistently high rate, with the youngest victim of the virus in Malta being claimed on Friday.

In schools, it said, students had set an example for everyone. They showed that when strict protocols were adhered to, contagion could be effectively controlled.

The chamber said that to avoid further economic restrictions, it called on employers to actively consider remote working for their employees. Employees, especially in the public sector, should also seriously consider this option.

It reiterated calls made by the health authorities for the practice of all safety protocols related to the pandemic, namely social distancing, proper use of masks at all times, diligent hygiene routines, and the avoidance of crowded places at all costs.

“Let’s maintain high protection levels in our own interest, and in the interest of our elderly and vulnerable members of our communities,” the chamber said.