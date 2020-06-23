The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, has rebranded its identity to reflect its drive to be Malta’s foremost business representative body.

Addressing members at the annual general meeting held digitally on Tuesday, President Perit David Xuereb remarked how the organisation had been the leading voice of Malta’s business community for over 170 years.

“An ethos of innovation drives the Chamber, as it embarks on a process of transformation, to ensure ongoing relevance for the future in an ever-changing reality. To complement this new way of thinking, we have seen fit to update our brand identity, to project a progressive and forward-looking organisation, able to take bold steps, and modernise its vision,” Xuereb said.

The Malta Chamber aspires to further the interest and the success of its stakeholders in the face of future challenges and opportunities.

“Driven by a renewed sense of purpose, and under the banner of a new identity, we shall continue to boldly influence policy, and foster a resilient enterprise culture, safeguarding Malta’s prosperity in respect of the values of our population while set within a global socio-economic landscape,” Xuereb said.

The rebranded identity of the Malta Chamber was produced by BPC International.