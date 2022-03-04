The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry will not be issuing certificates of origin for fuel oil originating in Russia or Belarus with immediate effect, it said on Friday.

It added that it is monitoring sanctions and will communicate relevant developments with its members as they arise.

A certificate of origin is an international trade document that certifies the 'nationality' of a product and is crucial in satisfying import and customs requirements.

The Chamber is tasked with issuing certificates of origin for fuel that is transferred from one ship to another in Maltese waters. Without such a certificate, that fuel cannot be legally imported into Malta.

In its statement, the chamber said the measure went beyond purely commercial interests, arguing that circumstances in Ukraine "warrant the imposition of effective sanctions.”

The chamber said that while sanctions will also hurt third-party business interests as well as Russians who may not necessarily agree with the war being waged against Ukraine, the invasion of an independent, sovereign country “is first-degree warfare that calls for firm, consolidated international action”.

It appealed to the government to ensure that appropriate action is taken against any holders of a Maltese passport connected to the Russian government.

This, it said, will ensure and safeguard the national interest at EU level and Malta’s international credibility in terms of its commitment to support the international community in responding decisively and collectively to what is a clear threat to the security and stability of Europe.

“It is only through decisive collective action that we can hope to dissuade the Russian government from pursuing a protracted course of action that will bring nothing but devastation and threats of mass destruction on European soil,” the chamber said.

It commended the government’s pledge to provide oncology treatment to patients who are fleeing the war and appealed to it to facilitate the entry into Malta of Ukrainian refugees, particularly those who may already have relatives living and working in Malta.

It said that the offer by a number of leading hotels to host refugees while they quarantine “is a noble act of solidarity”.

Businesses operating in other sectors, it added, have offered assistance in other forms, and it is currently assessing how best to channel this assistance, mindful of the fact that many refugees could be arriving in Malta in the coming weeks and will need substantial help.