The Chamber of Commerce has called on the business community to provide remote working options to their employees when possible.

Its call follows the announcement of new restrictive measures by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday, which include that members of the public sector have to work from home whenever possible.

The measures came as a record 362 cases were registered, breaking other records registered in recent days.

“Only those workers who have no other option but to work on-site should be asked to do so,” the chamber said as it pleaded for “a greater sense of responsibility”.

President David Xuereb referred to the record-breaking figures experienced in the past days saying these have been “a stark realisation” that “the race has not been won and we still have a long way ahead of us”.

“We must not let the encouraging results achieved by our advanced vaccination efforts give us false hope. This mistake could have tragic consequences,” he warned.

The chamber urged the business community at large to do their part by strictly observing mitigation measures at the workplace.

The chamber also called for stronger enforcement efforts saying recovery is possible if everyone joined forces.

“Every effort, no matter how small, can have a significant impact,” it said.