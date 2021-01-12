The Malta Chamber has commended the government’s plans to postpone the issue of the second round of vouchers, in the interest of public health.

The Economy Ministry said on Monday that a second round of consumer vouchers to stimulate the local economy may be delayed to ensure bars, clubs and other venues closed due to COVID-19 measures will eventually benefit.

The vouchers, totalling €100, which will be given to all Maltese residents over 16, were meant to be issued this month.

"As it has said throughout the pandemic, the Malta Chamber reiterates its position that all, and any initiatives taken must, at all times reflect, the highest public health interest," it said.

It added that while the issue of vouchers is "eagerly anticipated" by many business operators, as it is expected to again inject a "much-needed impetus" into the economy, priorities of public safety must take precedence.