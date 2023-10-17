The Malta Chess Federation recently concluded its much-anticipated 2023 Blitz and Rapid Championships.

The two tournaments proved to be a success, attracting numerous participants to battle the challenges of restrictive time control, which led to this year’s Malta Blitz Champion and Malta Rapid Champion.

The 2023 Blitz Championship was played on September 17, with a turnout of 33 players. Participants battled their way through a time control of a mere three minutes, with only two seconds added on per move for the whole game.

The tournament delivered a series of interesting and exciting matches throughout the nine rounds played in this FIDE-rated tournament.

The overall winner and champion for the Blitz was 17-year-old Jack Mizzi, making this his second year running as Malta Blitz Champion. This time round, Mizzi dominated the whole field by achieving a perfect score, winning all nines games.

