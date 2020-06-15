A staggering 40,000 masks donated by China to the Malta China Friendship Society arrived in Malta on Sunday and have been passed on the Health MInistry.

These masks were given to Malta with the intervention of the society’s president, former minister Reno Calleja, a highly respected person in China who was given the Magnolia Prize in 2015 from the provincial government of Shanghai, China.

The society said Malta also received a donation of 20 respiratory machines from the Alumni Association which was formed by university graduates from 50 countries, including the University of Malta.

Calleja is a member of the University council representing the Prime Minister and the Education Minister.

The society’s executive committee thanked the Foreign Ministry, the Friendship Associations in China, the Chinese Embassy in Malta and the Maltese Ambassador to China, John Aquilina.