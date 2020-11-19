International tenor Andrea Bocelli was in Malta for three days to work on a new musical project coordinated by the Malta Tourism Authority.



The Tourism Ministry said on Thursday that the MTA, in collaboration with the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation, chose "spectacular views" in a number of locations in Malta to form part of Bocelli's project to be launched in a few weeks.

"This would mark another occasion of our country being promoted around the world, through music and visual arts," the ministry said.



Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli welcomed Bocelli and emphasised the importance of the project for Malta "as the best showcase on a cultural and touristic level".

Together with the MTA, she presented Bocelli with the 'Distinguished Friend of Malta' award for his "excellent contributions" towards the promotion of the Maltese islands as an ideal holiday destination, while also serving as an inspiration for others to discover Malta.



During his three-day visit to Malta, Bocelli was accompanied by his wife Veronica and their daughter Virginia.