The Valletta Grand Prix foundation has announced that the current event and travel restrictions has for the second consecutive year called for the postponement of Malta Classic’s four-day staple event.

"The production of the Malta Classic Hill Climb, Concours d’ Elegance and the Grand Prix held since 2008 has involved the coordination of travel for overseas drivers, timescale logistical planning, sponsors, partners and most importantly a car enthusiast spectatorship. It is extremely disappointing that the circumstances have led to the postponement of both 2020 and 2021’s editions,” Josef Abela, technical director, Valletta Grand Prix Foundation, said.

Attracting thousands of vintage car racing enthusiasts each year, the Malta Classic committee has ensured 12 seamless annual events with the health and safety of its drivers and patrons at the core of its operations.

“While the circumstances beyond our control have called for the second consecutive deferment, more than 60 committee members, volunteers and third parties are working towards 2022: the most exhilarating edition yet for its drivers, patrons and spectators,” Karen Zammit Southernwood; secretary for Malta Classic said.

Malta Classic has announced its dates for the 13th edition scheduled to be back on the road between October 13-16. A rare 1959 Lotus Elite series 1 that was confirmed for this year’s edition is one among many sought after classic cars that will feature in the next edition.