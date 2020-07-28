In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Valletta Grand Prix Foundation has announced that the 2020 edition of the Classic Car event scheduled for October 8-11 has been cancelled.

Malta Classic is a staple and national event involving months of intricate timescale logistical planning and dependent on volunteers, sponsors, partners as well as travel arrangements for its overseas drivers. 2020 will be the first year the annual event will not be taking place since 2008.

“Attracting thousands of vintage car racing enthusiasts each year, the Malta Classic committee has ensured 12 seamless annual events with the health and safety of drivers and its patrons at the core of its operations, and continues to do so with this decision,” said Karen Zammit Southernwood, secretary for Malta Classic.

“While the effects and aftermath of the COVID-19 virus has called for the cancellation of 2020’s edition, our committee members, volunteers and third parties are working on the most thrilling edition yet for its drivers, patrons and spectators alike for Malta Classic 2021.”

Malta Classic also announced that the 2021 of the four-day national event is now scheduled for October 7-10, 2021. An exclusive Ferrari Dino 206SP has been confirmed for the edition among other sought-after classic cars to be announced in the run-up to 2021.