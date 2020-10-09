The Malta Classics Association is holding a number of online courses starting from this month.

‘Lingua Latina ab Initio II’ will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 7.15pm. The course will be spread over 10 lectures, starting on October 21 and ending on January 13, 2021.

Through texts authored in Latin and other translated ones, this 10-session course will attempt to provide students with an overview of the different genres of Latin literature and will explore further elements of grammar through their identification within these texts.

Students signing up for the Lingua Latina an Initio II will be expected to have attended Lingua Latina ab Initio I or have received some prior instruction in Latin grammar.

‘An Overview of Classical Literature in Translation’ will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 7.15pm. The course will also be spread over 10 lectures, starting on October 21 and ending on January 13.

New course will explore how works of literature were influenced by other cultures

This new course will explore the foundations of the Western canon, noting how works of literature were influenced by other cultures and their impact on subsequent literature.

‘Sanskrit Language and Culture − Term Two’ will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7.15pm. The 10-lecture course will start on October 23 and end on January 15. Applicants need to have completed ‘Sanskrit Language and Culture − Term One’ in order to be eligible for this course.

All lectures will be held via Zoom. For more information, visit each course’s Facebook page, send an e-mail to info@classicsmalta.org or message the Malta Classics Association on its Facebook page.