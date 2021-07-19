European football’s governing body UEFA hosted its Europa Conference League third qualifying round draws in Nyon on Monday, giving Hibernians, Birkirkara, and Gżira United an idea of whom they might be facing were they to progress into the next round of qualifiers.

The draw was split into two, the Champions path and the Main path.

In the Champions path, Hibernians have been drawn into a tie against Latvia’s Riga FC or North Macedonia’s Shkendija if they overcome San Marino’s Folgore in the second round scheduled for Tuesday and July 27.

